Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $291.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 255.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $186.91 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.