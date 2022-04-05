Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of RCI opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

