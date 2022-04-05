Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 585,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,053. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,435 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.