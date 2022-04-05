REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $97.83

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.83, but opened at $100.12. REX American Resources shares last traded at $99.31, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

