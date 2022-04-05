RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 6.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.78 and last traded at $353.21. 35,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,102,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.