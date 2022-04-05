Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $16,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BWXT stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

