Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $4.76 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $25,562.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00082586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

