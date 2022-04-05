Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

