Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.