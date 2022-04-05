RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,573. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

