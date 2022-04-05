RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of RMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 71,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.