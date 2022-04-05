Robert Berthold Espey Sells 6,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.
TSE PKI opened at C$37.05 on Tuesday. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 57.89.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.3099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
