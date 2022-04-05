Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $318.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.18.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $281.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

