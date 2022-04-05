Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

