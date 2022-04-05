Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

