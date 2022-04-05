Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.48 ($71.96).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

