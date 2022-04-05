Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 495.67 ($6.50).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 413.20 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.43), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,284.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,851.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

