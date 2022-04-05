Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $83.42

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.42, but opened at $85.71. Royal Caribbean Group shares last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 100,879 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

