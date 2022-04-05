Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 161,572 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $401.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

