Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 132,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.