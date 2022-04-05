Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,133 shares of company stock worth $2,074,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.