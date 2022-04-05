Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 162,447 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of N-able worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $4,249,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in N-able by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,681 shares during the last quarter.

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NABL stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

