Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 770 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.