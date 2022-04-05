Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

