Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 53.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

