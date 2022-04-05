Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 587.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.