Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

BJ stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

