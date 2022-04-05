Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

