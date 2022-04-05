Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

