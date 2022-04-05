Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.