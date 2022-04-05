Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Resources Connection worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 94.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.