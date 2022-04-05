Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 594,692 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.84% of Radiant Logistics worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

