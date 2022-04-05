Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,640 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 90,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $255.76.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.40.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

