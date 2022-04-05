Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 271,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.50% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

