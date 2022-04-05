RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €45.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 18,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,266. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

