Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.20.

Ryder System stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

