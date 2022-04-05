Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will report sales of $564.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.47 million and the lowest is $552.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 5,479,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,986. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.90.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.