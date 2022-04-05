Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars.

