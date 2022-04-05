Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.31.

SAIA stock opened at $235.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

