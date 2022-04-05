salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

