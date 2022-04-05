Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 79,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,622,868 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

