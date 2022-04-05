Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.