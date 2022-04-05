Sapphire Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Sapphire has a market cap of $376.16 million and $1.65 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com

Sapphire Coin Trading

