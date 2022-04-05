Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 10,417,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,419,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.