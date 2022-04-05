Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.46. Science 37 shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,256 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

