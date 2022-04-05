SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 35,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $125,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,298,389 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,472,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

