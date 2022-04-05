SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.16) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.38) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.40).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,291.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,312.43. The company has a market cap of £16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 948.20 ($12.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

