Semux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 1,527.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Semux has traded 685% higher against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $94,891.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00250806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008351 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006110 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

