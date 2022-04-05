Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) Insider Timothy Crommelin Sells 286,937 Shares of Stock

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY – Get Rating) insider Timothy Crommelin sold 286,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.46), for a total transaction of A$1,319,910.20 ($992,413.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

