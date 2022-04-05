Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) Insider Timothy Crommelin Sells 286,937 Shares of Stock

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY – Get Rating) insider Timothy Crommelin sold 286,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.46), for a total transaction of A$1,319,910.20 ($992,413.68).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89.
About Senex Energy (Get Rating)
