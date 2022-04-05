Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $68.81 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $68.81 million and $4.68 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00074124 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00017563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005404 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

